PRE-SCHOOL REPAINTED

Some organizations in Tobago, are working double-time to ensure that the reopening of schools in Tobago, brings smiles to the faces of Tobago's children. This as the Tobago Diamonds Association repainted the Gem's Early Learners Preschool, in Patience Hill Tobago. More from Elizabeth Williams.

