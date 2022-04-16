Some organizations in Tobago, are working double-time to ensure that the reopening of schools in Tobago, brings smiles to the faces of Tobago's children. This as the Tobago Diamonds Association repainted the Gem's Early Learners Preschool, in Patience Hill Tobago. More from Elizabeth Williams.
PRE-SCHOOL REPAINTED
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
It continues to be a bloody weekend. On the heels of the murder of a soldier and three other…
The President of the Trinidad and Tobago Petroleum Dealers Association tells TV6 News he doe…
On Saturday,one labour leader at the Push Back Movement's event against, among other things,…
Some organizations in Tobago, are working double-time to ensure that the reopening of school…
Hundreds came out for the annual Good Friday morning, Stations of the Cross walk in San Fernando.
In an effort to prevent, control and reduce the risk factors of non-communicable diseases in…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- WARNING FROM PETROLEUM DEALERS
- JACOBS: THE ROAD IS MINE
- LIFE AS A PARAPLEGIC: DON'T FOLLOW FRIENDS
- MURDER SUICIDE
- PETROLEUM DEALERS ADVICE TO MOTORING PUBLIC
- PUSH BACK MOVEMENT SAYS NO TO NEW FUEL PRICES
- TTPS REPORTS 29% INCREASE IN RTA DEATHS
- STATIONS OF THE CROSS
- MOONILAL: EMM ON A POLITICAL WITCH HUNT
- RUPTURED WASA MAIN SHUTS DOWN WEST TRINIDAD