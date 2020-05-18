Two economists and one political analyst have commended Former Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte for standing his ground and putting the interest of the people of Trinidad and Tobago first. They also believe he made the right decision. Le Hunte tendered his resigned as Public Utilities minister to the Prime Minister on Friday. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

JW READY FOR SENATE

