The power is in the hands of the Presiding Officer. This is the assessment of political analyst Dr. Winford James, who's calling the 6-6 deadlock result of the THA elections a national crisis. Dr. James says this development underscores the need now more than ever for constitution reform, but until then, there's need for the people of Tobago to go back to the polls. Rynessa Cutting reports.

Debate On Service Commission Reform Continues

"A managerial absurdity." That's a reference drawn by Government Senator Randall Mitchell as to the construct of the Service Commissions and their relationship with the entities they represent.

A Mockery Election

Tobago's first THA Chief Secretary is telling the people of Tobago, 'I told you so'. Hocoy Charles, in an interview with TV6, called Monday's election a mockery and a sham.

Energy Conference

Energy Chamber chairman Dwight Mahabir calls for a reduction in CO2 emissions and a reduction in the gas subsidy for electricity.