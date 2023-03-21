This country's top military officer has told the Parliament's Joint Select Committee on National Security that "targeted operations" are carried out by the Defence Force and the Police Service on individuals identified by intelligence agencies as posing a specific security threat to this country.

The Chief of Defence of Staff was responding to a question from a member of the committee about the issue of transnational drug gangs and "their intersections with domestic or international terrorists."

Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

REEF BOAT FIGHT

REEF BOAT FIGHT

The Division of Tourism on Tuesday condemned the circumstances surrounding a fight on board …