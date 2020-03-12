Denied entry... it's the latest of government's intensified measures aimed at staving off more COVID 19 cases from our shores. Cruise Ships will not be able to dock at Scarborough or Port of Spain. Here's more from Urvashi Tiwari.

4th Road Fatality

Miguel Seecharan of Princes Town is dead, following a road traffic accident along Orange Hill Road Tobago. 

Post cabinet news conference

MTS Workers Picket Over Health Plan

What is being done with our salary deductions? That's the question coming from workers under the National Maintenance Training and Security Company.