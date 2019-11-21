If you use public transportation, you probably experienced extreme delays or a lack of PTSC buses on your route on Thursday.
And that's likely to continue into Friday, if drivers are unable to get a meeting with the Public Transportation Service Corporation.
This potential PTSC shutdown is compounded by the fact that all private maxi taxis have a planned shutdown for Friday as well, to bring attention to some of their own concerns.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh met with PTSC drivers out of the San Fernando branch on Thursday and brings us the details.