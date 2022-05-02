Is there a plot afoot by criminal elements to finish off survivors of recent gun attacks who are currently warded at hospital? Well Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob would not confirm or deny, however he is seeking to assure the nation that our hospitals are safe. Rynessa Cutting has more.

