Sabotage and politics are being linked at last Sunday's arson and shooting incident at Bamboo Settlement Number One. Raising that spectre is the Works and Transport Minister who claims it was an act meant to undermine the efforts of the government. Now, as Rynessa Cutting reports, it has prompted steps to prevent future acts of sabotage at pumphouses.

