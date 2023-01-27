The Port of Spain General Hospital's old Central Block was "a disaster waiting to happen." That's according to the Health Minister. He told the Parliament today given that the structure was built without proper reinforcement it's a wonder it did not fall under its own weight. That, he said could have led to the deaths of thousands of people. The Health Minister also said the People's Partnerhsip administration should have dealt with that building before building the hospital in Couva. Juhel Browne reports.

