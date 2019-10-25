Let’s check up on the little backpackers... As, Carenage Boys Government continues to be a powerhouse in Primary Schools Football, they got the better of St Margaret Anglican in the Under 15 Final. That final was one of three finals in the Port of Spain and Environs tournament at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training Field.
The Housing Minister is promising relief for HDC tenants, who have complaints about poor infrastructural work.
Let’s head down to the trenches where, North Zone football is experiencing a revival of sorts this season, despite zonal football being hit by the current football chaos.
Pupils of the Claxton Bay Anglican School have been at home for a month now.
The Industrial General and Sanitation Workers Union is making a plea for 150 daily-paid sanitation workers, at the three major dumps.