Several initiatives are being rolled out by the Port of Spain City Corporation to help flatten the curve of the spread of the COVID-19 that will take effect immediately as announced by the Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez during a press briefing. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HOUSE CALL

HOUSE CALL

Dr Skyler Lewis has some tips on how we can stay healthy in weekly edition House Call.

SENATE TALKS COVID

SENATE TALKS COVID

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve in T&T, government is kept busy devising plans to keep the spread at bay in a logical and legal manner.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT EXPLAINED

ECONOMIC FALLOUT EXPLAINED

It may take a global pandemic to drive the point home to T&T, that its food import bill is too high, but according to one economist...