Several initiatives are being rolled out by the Port of Spain City Corporation to help flatten the curve of the spread of the COVID-19 that will take effect immediately as announced by the Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez during a press briefing. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has the details.
POS MAYOR TAKES STEPS TO FLATTEN THE CURVE
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Concern about the novel coronavirus reached a boiling point behind prison walls on Tuesday.
As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve in T&T, government is kept busy devising plans to keep the spread at bay in a logical and legal manner.
It may take a global pandemic to drive the point home to T&T, that its food import bill is too high, but according to one economist...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- International Flights Land in Tobago
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 16th March 2020
- Two US Citizens In Quarantine Says Minister
- Bars Respond to PM
- Man Shot Dead By Cops in Morvant
- T&T Closed to Non Nationals For 14 Days
- Morning Edition March 17th 2020
- Tobago Supermarkets On Covid 19
- PM Says Put Politics & Race Aside in COVID-19 Respect
- PAHO Gives Businesses Advice