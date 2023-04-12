The Mayor of this country's capital city says that while people have the right to protect themselves, solving crime, especially violent crime such as murders is not just about persons who can carry licensed firearms. Our Political Editor Juhel Browne spoke with Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez about a call from the Supermarket Association that Business owners who qualify for licensed firearms should be granted permission to carry them.

