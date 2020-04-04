The homeless shelter opposite Riverside Plaza in Port of Spain has been sanitized. It was a collaborative effort with the Fire Service. While the Mayor is hoping that it could be continued, he feels the amount of homeless people in T&T would increase because of COVID-19. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

