There is a renewed call for the firing of the City Engineer. It's coming from Councillors at the Port of Spain City Corporation who are upset that their initial call and vote of 'no confidence' were met with inaction. Well, now they are taking the authorities to task for it, saying they want the Local Government Minister to intervene. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.
POS Councillors Want City Engineer Removed
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Minister also responded to a newspaper report of a South teacher conducting paid SEA lessons at a steep price.
Caricom is expressing concerns over the invalidation of over 115,000 votes in Guyana, which according to a report by Guyana's Chief Election Officer has given the ruling coalition a one-seat majority in the National Assembly.
The United States has sanctioned the five captians they say are responsible for taking Iranian gasoline to Venezuela's shores. U-S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expects more shipments to be made and warns mariners, they will be penalized.
Rest assured, teachers will come out! This was the confident statement made by Education Minister Anthony Garcia today, as he confirmed that the S.E.A.
There is a renewed call for the firing of the City Engineer. It's coming from Councillors at the Port of Spain City Corporation who are upset that their initial call and vote of 'no confidence' were met with inaction.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 23rd June 2020
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 24th June 2020
- Pigeon Woes Continue To Plague Landfill Workers
- Government Says Senator Mark Took Cheap Shot At PM
- Tobago records 4th murder
- US Sanctions For Iranian Tankers From Delivery
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 22nd June 2020
- Caricom Concerned 115,844 Guyanese Votes Invalidated
- Private Lessons Not Allowed On School Compound
- Disabled Man & Family Need Help