Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez is tonight confirming that the Corporation will NOT be moving ahead with the proposed revitalisation of Nelson Mandela Park... after a number of persons spoke out against the plan, including the Prime Minister, who described the proposal as a foolish idea. However the Mayor laments it is a missed opportunity, as the Corporation does not have funds to maintain these public spaces..

