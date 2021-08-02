Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez is tonight confirming that the Corporation will NOT be moving ahead with the proposed revitalisation of Nelson Mandela Park... after a number of persons spoke out against the plan, including the Prime Minister, who described the proposal as a foolish idea. However the Mayor laments it is a missed opportunity, as the Corporation does not have funds to maintain these public spaces..
Tobago's first drive through vaccination site was in full swing on Saturday, with over three hundred persons being facilitated at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, car park grounds.
