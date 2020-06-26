A thanksgiving celebration on Friday to mark 106 years as a city, Reverend Dr. Shelly Ann Tenia calls on parishioners to stop complaining and let things go.

PORT PROTEST TO CONTINUE

Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, has agreed to meet with Port workers, next Tuesday to discuss their grievances.

PNM SEARCHING FOR NEW POS SOUTH CANDIDATE

Less than a month, after former T&T Olympian -- Cleopatra Borel, was selected to contest the Port of Spain south seat for the PNM, in the upcoming general election, she's out.

FIVE ISLANDS OPENS

The ribbon was cut to officially open the Five Islands Waterpark in Chaguaramas on Friday.

OFFSHORE WORKER STRANDED IN THE UK

An offshore worker from Glamorgan, Tobago is calling on National Security Minister Stuart Young, to grant him an exemption to enter the country.