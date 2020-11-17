It's natural to hear drivers of the privatization of the port campaign for the move. But tonight, one quarter, un-involved in the process seems to think port privatization will do leaps for gun crimes and gang related offences in T&T. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

House Call Part 2

House Call Part 2

Last week we help you build some healthy posture habits. We also gave you some tips to ensuring your workspace at home nurtures a neutral spine.