It's natural to hear drivers of the privatization of the port campaign for the move. But tonight, one quarter, un-involved in the process seems to think port privatization will do leaps for gun crimes and gang related offences in T&T. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.
Port Privatisation to Aid Flow Of Guns Into T&T
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Last week we help you build some healthy posture habits. We also gave you some tips to ensuring your workspace at home nurtures a neutral spine.
Opposition Senator Wade Mark is calling on the Police Commissioner, to look into what he is calling an incestuous relationship involving the PNM...
After seeing the video of the failed attempt to arrest two Venezuelan nationals in Moruga over the weekend...
A big project is in the making that could be debuting sooner than you think.
President of the Downtown Owner and Merchant Association Gregory Aboud speaking with host of Morning Edition Fazeer Mohammed...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 16th November 2020
- Venezuelans Flee Police
- Queen St The Official Toilet Of POS Says PM
- Pundit: We Need To Be Forgiving
- Morning Edition: 17th November, 2020
- Tobago Murder
- TTUTA Slams Scholarship Cuts
- Griffith On Bay Watch
- Human Rights Group Concerned About COVID Outbreak
- Karim: Revisit GATE Scholarship Changes