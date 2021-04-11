The Port of Port of Spain is to get a new crane which will be able to handle significantly moree cargo that the existing ones. We have more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Covid Case On BPTT Platform

This country's largest hydrocarbon producer, bpTT, says that someone who visited one of its offshore platforms has tested positive for Covid-19.

TT Sending Troops To SVG

Help for St Vincent from Trinidad and Tobago. And a move to repatritriate nationals caught there..after the eruption of La Soufriers volcano..

Unions United Fight

Watson Duke sees the PNM as the enemy of the people and he, as president of the  National Trade Union Centre...