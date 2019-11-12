Port Cargo Workers at the Port of Port of Spain downed their tools Tuesday morning refusing to work in conditions they say are placing their health and lives at risk. This comes as a deadline to meet their demands ended last evening. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

