West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran says the lack of first-class cricket has nothing to do with his team's abject display in the T20 format. The Caribbean side won just one game at this year's World Cup and have already surrendered the T20 series against Pakistan with one more to play tomorrow. Pooran says it's important to learn from their mistakes if they are to produce better results.
