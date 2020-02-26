Parents have ignored the Education ministry's call to ensure that students attend classes on Ash Wednesday.
In a release the ministry said student attendance at secondary schools was 18% while 29 percent of primary school pupils attended achool. Teacher attendance at the secondary school level was 76% and 80 at the primary school level.
The Ministry of Education says whe talks are still ongoing as to whether schools should be closed for the rest of the week following Carnival, it remains adamant that this week is a regular school week and parents must be responsible and ensure that their children attend school.
As such, Education minister Anthony Garcia is urging Parents to ensure that their children understand that there is a balance between work and play.