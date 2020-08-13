Police have launched an investigation into how an unknown quantity of polling cards ended up in an abandoned lot in Arima. A video of the find was uploaded to social media on Wednesday. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

Ahloy Hunt Raises Concerns Over 171 Ballots

Having lost the election for the Constituency of St Joseph against Terrence Deyalsingh by 811 votes, retired Lieutenant Colonel Ahloy Hunt called an emergency media conference to highlight what he says were irregularities during the voting process.

Trini Stuck in Barbados

A Trinidad and Tobago national and his wife, who is a non-national, have been stuck in Barbados for the past five months.

Your Best Self

Do you have feelings of anxiety creeping in or during times of stress? Well we've got a few solutions to help you get through that feeling in 'Your Best Self'.

Judge Rules on TTFA

History is being written before our eyes, as the TTFA had a decisive ruling go in their favour on Thursday.

Wallace on Judgement

Ousted president William Wallace was no doubt a happy man following the judge's decision.

Dottin Urges Population to Forgive Naila

Seventh-Day Adventist pastor Clive Dottin is calling on the population to forgive Naila Ramsaran. On the TV6 Morning Edition, Dottin said he doesn't think pulling Ramsaran's Dairy products from supermarket shelves is going to solve the problem.