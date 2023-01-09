A poll conducted by the Tobago CivilNet in collaboration with the Tobago Council of Elders on the THA, has determined a less than favourable grade, in the one year anniversary of the present administration. The poll labelled, 'Citizens Annual Performance Review December 2021 to December 2022, and titled Let's All Pull Tobago Together, started on December 4th 2022 , ran through December 17th 2022, and was released to the public on January 4th. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

