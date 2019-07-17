He's never been known as someone to mince words, but Police Commissioner Gary Griffith might have still shocked a few people, on Wednesday morning, with his statements about politicians and gang members.
During the TTPS' weekly press briefing, in Port-of-Spain, Griffith lambasted politicians, suggesting that it's because of their actions the country's crime is situation is at it is.
He said the last four governments have awarded state contracts to known gang leaders.
Reporter Joshua Seemungal has more.