He's never been known as someone to mince words, but Police Commissioner Gary Griffith might have still shocked a few people, on Wednesday morning, with his statements about politicians and gang members.

During the TTPS' weekly press briefing, in Port-of-Spain, Griffith lambasted politicians, suggesting that it's because of their actions the country's crime is situation is at it is.

He said the last four governments have awarded state contracts to known gang leaders.

Reporter Joshua Seemungal has more.

Regional Youth Parliamentary Debate

Securing the borders to mitigate the effects of crime while striving to meet humanitarian obligations; this was point of debate during Wednesday's 15th Youth Regional Parliament.

Petrotrin Pensioners Being Neglected

Petrotrin Pensioners have finally broken the silence since the shutdown of the Petrotrin Refinery in November of last year, claiming they have not been given money owed as negotiated. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

Dennis La Rose Prepares For Peru

Trinidad and Tobago para table tennis player Dennis La Rose has received funding and is off to the Parapan American Games in Peru next month.