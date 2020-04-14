Political Scientist Weighs In On Race Card

Politics versus social responsibility? The question has arisen based on a scenario which is playing itself out in public, as the race card continues to be flashed over government's handling of COVID-19 and T&T citizens trapped in Barbados. In the latest saga, the Prime Minister 'lit up' the Express Newspaper on social media over an editorial which he felt pushed a racist agenda. Well, Political Scientist Dr. Bishnu Ragoonath believes, it's a fire which should not be burning at all. Alicia Boucher spoke with Dr Ragoonath for this report.
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Random testing for COVID-19 began today across a number of public health facilities, but it will be some time before the results of that exercise can be known.
Politics versus social responsibility? The question has arisen based on a scenario which is playing itself out in public, as the race card continues to be flashed over government's handling of COVID-19 and T&T citizens trapped in Barbados.
Director of the Pan American Health Organization Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, says social distancing is the main tool in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 has forced the closure of Rizzoni's Italian Restaurant, Jaxx Food and Grill and Movie Towne.
As we continue our focus on COVID-19, Dr Skyler Lewis gives us some tips on the use of Mask in our House Call segment.