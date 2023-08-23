POLITICAL ANALYST ON ELECTION WATERSHED Nicole M Romany Aug 23, 2023 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Political Scientist Dr. Mukesh Basdeo says, the country is in a place never entered before as regards the recounts in the Lengua/ Indian Walk electoral district.Nicole M Romany reports. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU THERE SHOULD BE NO 'TIT-FOR-TAT' BETWEEN TT AND GUYANA SAYS ENILL Trinidad and Tobago's High Commissioner to Guyana Conrad Enill believes there should be no t… INTERNATIONAL NEWS: INDIA MAKES LUNAR HISTORY India becomes the first country to land near the Moon's South Pole. Suspected drowning in Carenage Police believe a 60-year-old man from Belmont that was found near the Pier 1 Marina in Chagu… THREE SHOT IN CUREPE Three people were shot when gunman opened fire on them along Mc Inroy Street in Curepe on Tu… Morning Edition: 23rd August 2023 This morning we are chatting with Trinidad and Tobago' High Commissioner to Guyana Conrad En… ESTATE POLICE WANT MEETING WITH TOP COP No bulletproof vests, expired bulletproof vests and inferior firearms are just some of the c… TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesCop's brother murdered in Sangre GrandeESTATE POLICE WANT MEETING WITH TOP COPDISGRUNTLED CAL WORKERS BLAST CEOBeyond The Tape : Tuesday 22nd August 2023CAL PILOTS: WE ARE NOT ON STRIKETOBAGO TOURISM AGENCY ON CALCAL PILOTS INSTRUCTED TO REPORT FOR DUTYMorning Edition: 23rd August 2023THREE SHOT IN CUREPETTMA : IT'S JUST BANTER