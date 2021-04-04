One additional police officer attached to the Scarborough Police Station has tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of officers testing positive in Tobago to two. And Tobago has three new covid cases, bringing the total number of active cases to fifteen. However despite the numbers, Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Ramesar says, members of the public continue to flout the public health regulations. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Police Warns
Elizabeth Williams
