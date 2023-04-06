The United States Government is spending more than US$400 million to plan, design, and build the new U.S. Embassy which is to be located at the property in Maraval formerly known at the Country Club. The announcement was made by US Ambassador Candace Bond who says that while it will take a few years once the new Embassy is completed, it will be "further evidence that" the U.S "is Trinidad and Tobago's best partner and friend in the world.