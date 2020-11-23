Police say it may take them a period of one week to charge the over two hundred party goers via summons.

No charges have yet been laid, but sources say technicalities have arisen. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

None is better than the other. That's the view of from the Ministry of Health concerning two parties which took place over the weekend, one in Kelly Village Caroni and the other in Valsayn.