A police sergeant has been charged and granted bail for shooting his common law wife, who's also a police officer at their Penal home last week Tuesday.
48 year old Sgt Dale Ramroop appeared before Senior San Fernando Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor today, facing the single charge of shooting with intent.
The charge was laid indictably, which means Sgt Ramroop who has 28 years' service was not called upon to plead.
The court heard that on February 18th at Ramdhanie Trace, Mohess Road, Penal he shot WPC Nicolette Persad to cause her grievious bodily harm.
The prosecutor had no objection to bail since the victim is listed in stable condition at hospital.
However, he said conditions for bail for the sergeant had to be imposed.
Ramroop's lawyer, Subhas Panday said his client was willing to comply.
He was then granted $200,000 bail, with a $20,000 cash alternative.
He was asked to submit his passport, have no interactions with the victim, directly, indirectly or through a third party, and stay at least 150meters away from her.
The case was adjourned to March 25th.