Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith is calling for calm in the face of racist rants, following Monday's General Election.
He says, if you want to be bitter, direct your bitterness to the criminal element.
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has this story.
Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith is calling for calm in the face of racist rants, following Monday's General Election.
He says, if you want to be bitter, direct your bitterness to the criminal element.
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has this story.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Political Leader of the United National Congress -- Kamla Persad Bissessar, is throwing shade, at health authorities.
A family of 16 is homeless after the house in which they lived for nearly two decades collapsed on Tuesday evening.
Elderly woman has become the ninth person, in this country, to have died due to covid-19.
Owner and Chairman of Coco Reef Resort John Jefferis says, while Coco Reef Resort remains closed, staff remain priority.
Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith is calling for calm in the face of racist rants, following Monday's General Election.
THA Chief Secretary, Ancil Dennis says, it's a sad time in Trinidad and Tobago.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription