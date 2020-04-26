Police Receiving Dozens Of Calls To Evict Tenants

The police have been receiving more and more calls every day to evict tenants. This from Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, who says dozens of requests have been coming in from both residential and commercial landlords every day. Meanwhile the Attorney General is assuring both tenants and landlords that while there may not be an authority to treat specifically with these matters, they do have a measure of protection in law. Rynessa Cutting reports.

QPCC Food Drive

The Queen's Park Cricket Club has started a 'Food Drive' to help the needy due to the lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19. Honorary secretary at Queen's Park, Colin Murray, is urging the public to help the less fortunate at this time.

