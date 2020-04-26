Police Receiving Dozens Of Calls To Evict Tenants

The police have been receiving more and more calls every day to evict tenants. This from Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, who says dozens of requests have been coming in from both residential and commercial landlords every day. Meanwhile the Attorney General is assuring both tenants and landlords that while there may not be an authority to treat specifically with these matters, they do have a measure of protection in law. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Queen's Park Cricket Club has started a 'Food Drive' to help the needy due to the lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19. Honorary secretary at Queen's Park, Colin Murray, is urging the public to help the less fortunate at this time.
Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 coach Angus Eve says FIFA should consider having an Under-18 World Cup tournament.
The Northwest Regional Health Authority is tonight dispelling rumours that the recent death of a nurse at Caura hospital was in any way related to COVID-19.
In a few days, drivers and commuters will be saying goodbye to the traffic lights at the Curepe intersection, on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.
The police have been receiving more and more calls every day to evict tenants. This from Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, who says dozens of requests have been coming in from both residential and commercial landlords every day.
Prime Minister Rowley announced that T&T's borders will remain closed...