Some police officers in Tobago, underwent training in the use of pepper spray facilitated by the National Security Training Academy. It lasted one week and ended on Friday at the Fairfield Complex. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.
Police Pepper Spray Training
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The students who placed in the top eleven of the Secondary Entrance Assessment Examinations were honored today by the Ministry of Education and Unicomer, for overcoming the obstacles they would have faced in sitting and successfully writing the exam in light of the new normal challenges the COVID-19 Pandemic would have presented.
With the announcement by the Government to allow tour operators to conduct their tours at half occupancy at the Bucco Reef and the Caroni Bird Sanctuary, several concerns were raised by Diane Hadad Chairperson of the Tobago Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce as well as Lorraine Pouchet President of the Trinidad and Tobago Incoming Tour Operators Association who spoke with Host of Morning Edition Fazeer Mohammed on the easing of the restrictions.
Chief selector Roger Harper is promising that Nicholas Pooran will be considered in the future despite not being considered for the test team.
Some police officers in Tobago, underwent training in the use of pepper spray facilitated by the National Security Training Academy.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has scored the 2021 budget debate as the worst debate ever in parliament.