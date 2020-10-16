Some police officers in Tobago, underwent training in the use of pepper spray facilitated by the National Security Training Academy. It lasted one week and ended on Friday at the Fairfield Complex. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.

Unicomer Donates Laptops To Top 11 SEA Students

The students who placed in the top eleven of the Secondary Entrance Assessment Examinations were honored today by the Ministry of Education and Unicomer, for overcoming the obstacles they would have faced in sitting and successfully writing the exam in light of the new normal challenges the COVID-19 Pandemic would have presented.

Tobago Economy Is Dying Under COVID Restrictions

With the announcement by the Government to allow tour operators to conduct their tours at half occupancy at the Bucco Reef and the Caroni Bird Sanctuary, several concerns were raised by Diane Hadad Chairperson of the Tobago Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce as well as Lorraine Pouchet President of the Trinidad and Tobago Incoming Tour Operators Association who spoke with Host of Morning Edition Fazeer Mohammed on the easing of the restrictions.

Roger Harper On Selection

Chief selector Roger Harper is promising that Nicholas Pooran will be considered in the future despite not being considered for the test team.

Police Pepper Spray Training

