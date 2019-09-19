As the countdown has begun to the 2019 Budget presentation, comes news that the Trinidad and Tobago Police service owes suppliers over one hundred million dollars. While the commissioner says he's doing what needs to be done, one supplier tells us the standoff has resulted in hundreds of police vehicles being abandoned for want of minor repairs. reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopanrine has the story.

SWMCOL: What rubbish!!

