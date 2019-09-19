As the countdown has begun to the 2019 Budget presentation, comes news that the Trinidad and Tobago Police service owes suppliers over one hundred million dollars. While the commissioner says he's doing what needs to be done, one supplier tells us the standoff has resulted in hundreds of police vehicles being abandoned for want of minor repairs. reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopanrine has the story.
Police Owe Suppliers Hundreds of Millions Of Dollars
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A strong tropical wave will move across the Windward Islands this weekend. While some develo…
The Finance Minister says the Police Service got enough funding from the Finance Ministry.
Responding to a Forbes Article saying, Caribbean Countries were the Biggest plastic Polluter…
In a time when job security is a scarce commodity, Angostura Holdings Limited has made thirty four internal staff positions permanent...
Will the TT Pro League kick off in a couple of weeks time?
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Significant rainfall coming due to strong tropical wave
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 20th September 2019
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 18th September 2019
- Stuart Young visits Venezuela
- Fraud Squad: Trini Women Falling For Marriage Scam
- Shemilah James on Chess Title
- Imbert says TTPS got funding. Not enough says Gary
- Police Owe Suppliers Hundreds of Millions Of Dollars
- SWMCOL: What rubbish!!
- UNC To Challenge HDC Housing Prices In Moruga