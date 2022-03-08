The Protective Services have possibly the worst gender bias in the country. This from Health Secretary Dr. Faith B.Yisrael, as she spoke during the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Tobago arm's observances of International Women's day at the Shirvan Road Police Station, on Tuesday. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

