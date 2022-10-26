The wrecker would be back for this weekend's Tobago Carnival, and according to Senior Superintendent of Police Junior Benjamin, members of the public can also expect high police visibility, and increased mobile and foot patrols, including police exercises, by land, sea and air. Elizabeth Williams spoke with the senior superintendent for this report.
POLICE ON TOBAGO CRIME
Elizabeth Williams
