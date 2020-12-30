Head of the Police Complaints Authority David West is tonight confirming that it has been able to conclude investigations into only two of the 55 police involved killings this year. He lists the many challenges the Authority is facing in doing its work and says there is need for legislation to ensure that its efforts are not frustrated. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

Keiron Pollard On Red Force

While he may be coy on discussing his absence from the West Indies team, new T and T captain Kieron Pollard is not underestimating any opponent during next year's Regional Super50...

Akeal Hosein On WI Pick

And new West Indies pick Akeal Hosein is looking forward to the tour of Bangladesh after being selected... 

Shabazz On T&T Chances

Morvant Caledonia Coach Jamal Shabazz says it will be a tough journey ahead for the national football team in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

Covid Discrimination

A Tobago contractor is tonight of the opinion he is being discriminated against, by personnel attached to the Electrical Inspectorate,.