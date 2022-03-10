The past seven years as a police officer have been a balancing act for Woman Police Officer Esmeralda Corbin-Clarke of the Child Protection Unit in Tobago. Mrs. Corbin-Clarke, spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams for this report.
POLICE OFFICER SPEAKS
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Don't get complacent and think the Russia/ Ukraine war will just fizzle out, it's the advice…
t's official, Carnival lovers!
Traditional Carnival costumes now have a place to call home as some of the costumes from the Kings and Queens competitions will be on display at the Magnificent Seven.
Energy Minister also responded to criticisms from the Opposition that Eugine Tiah should not have been the Energy Chamber's representative on the scrapped investigative committee, because when during the E-Teck matter before the Appeal Court a few years ago, the Minister was then one of the lawyers representing the appellants, including Mr Tiah.
The last diver to be retrieved form Paria's subsea pipeline Rishi Nagassar is laid to rest.
The opposition is calling the refusal of Eugene Tiah a success.
Petroleum Dealers are expressing concern about the predicted rise in gas prices.
President of the Association Robin Narayansingh says this is a looming crisis.
As the country struggles to manage its plastic waste, residents of one community in east Trinidad present alternative ways to recycle and deal with the issue.