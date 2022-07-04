There's an ongoing situation in Tobago where some individuals are calling unsuspecting businesses, claiming to be the Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and/or his representative, and offering US dollars for trade. Police told TV6 News that the matter is engaging their attention. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Police Investigating Fraud Matter
Elizabeth Williams
