Unionised Police, Prisons and Fire Officers are refusing to support the prime minister's plan the get them vaccinated his Public Sector Safe Zones initiative which they see as akin to mandatory vaccination. Their unions say they will not allow their members constitutional rights to be trampled upon. Juhel Browne reports.
Police, Fire and Prison Unions say No to Public Sector Safe Zones
Juhel Browne
The Central Government and the previous THA have failed at communicating in a kind, compassionate, and non-judgmental way. Instead, they've insisted on vaccine-shaming, which has resulted in many people being hesitant and angry.
Government has received support.. from a former Cabinet member in the People's Partnership administration for its plan to furlough without pay those employed in the Public Sector.. who have not been vaccinated against Covid 19 by mid-January.
The Opposition claims the Government's plan for public sector safe zones from mid-January is an attack on public servants.
