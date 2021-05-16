The police quickly dispersed a religious group that gathered in San Fernando.

The worshippers intended to pray along Harris Promenade, but the police soon moved in and reminded them of the COVID restrictions.

They were advised that the gathering was in excess of the five persons allowed under the Public Health Regulations.

The police said the group complied with their instructions and vacated the area.

The officers said they will continue to monitor all activities to encourage strict adherence to the regulations.. to ensure the public's health, safety and security.

