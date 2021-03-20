Police have for a second time in a week visited the compound of Jenny's on the Boulevard and caused persons to leave. While officers say no COVID-19 regulations were broken, they raised concerns about a private event that was being held by a casino which is set to open its doors to the public soon. Alicia Boucher has the details in this exclusive report.
POLICE DISPERSE CROWD AT JENNYS COMPOUND
Alicia Boucher
