Police have for a second time in a week visited the compound of Jenny's on the Boulevard and caused persons to leave. While officers say no COVID-19 regulations were broken, they raised concerns about a private event that was being held by a casino which is set to open its doors to the public soon. Alicia Boucher has the details in this exclusive report.

140 Body Cameras For Police

The National Security Minister told the Parliament on Friday that body cameras for the Police Service as assigned to units and divisions in the Police Service by the top cop as opposed to individual police officers.