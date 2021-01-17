If you were at Maracas Beach today you would have noticed a heavy police presence as they insisted on strict adherence to road safety and health regulations. Sharla Kistow and Cameraman Devon Parker were there, as the Sunday Beach lime was not that relaxing for some.
Police Crackdown At Maracas Beach
Sharla Kistow
