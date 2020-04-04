Blue lights lit up Independence Square as a police squad was deployed to remove people liming and loitering on the Brian Lara Promenade. Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says, the public can expect more of these operations, as the fight against COVID-19 is no laughing matter. Alicia Boucher has the details.

Former Quarantine Patient Speaks

One of the 13 patients who completed their quarantine in Tobago at Canoe Bay, is tonight heaping praises on authorities there, following her stay.