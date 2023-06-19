Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police for intelligence and investigations Curt Simon has confirmed to TV6 News that some persons have already been interviewed in connection with the controversial audio recording circulated back in May and confirmed to be authentic by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
POLICE CONFIRM
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police for intelligence and investigations Curt Simon has confirmed to TV6 News that some persons have already been interviewed in connection with the controversial audio recording circulated back in May and confirmed to be authentic by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.
THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine confirmed that it is his voice in the now viral recording
One UNC Senator went over to the red side
And the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, paid a visit to T&T
Workers need to strike a blow. It's the opinion of MSJ Leader, David Abdulah, who would like to remind the citizenry, that were it not for the revolution of 1937, no one in the country would have the fundamental rights which they now enjoy.
On the eve of the observance of Labour Day in Trinidad and Tobago, the United National Congress has one message for the working class - vote out the PNM. At the Opposition press conference today, UNC representatives sought to build a case that the government is pauperising the working class... and they're calling on those affected to take a stand on August 14th.
For the first time, people living in Paramin and environs can now enjoy a pipe-borne water s…
A view that T-H-A Chief Secretary -Farley Augustine, should be commended for finally speakin…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- FARLEY MUST BE COMMENDED
- WHAT TO DO IF YOU SEE A GIANT AFRICAN SNAIL
- POLICE CONFIRM
- T&T MISS INDIA DELEGATES IN MUMBAI
- Post-pandemic vigilance
- Morning Edition: 16th June 2023
- Beyond the Tape: Thursday 15th June 2023
- THE JAGUAR NEVER EXISTED, SAYS AGRI MINISTER
- AMCHAM CALLS FOR CRIME TALKS WITH GOV'T & TTPS
- WATSON RESPONDS