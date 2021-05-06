Police Can Enter Your Home In Pandemic

The debate on whether or not police can enter your private premises to enforce the health regulations continues, but according to one legal mind, there is no debate - the answer is yes! MP for Port-of-Spain South Keith Scotland shared his legal opinion on set on our Morning Edition programme on Thursday.
