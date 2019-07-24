The Eastern Division of the TTPS is boasting of a 50% detection rate, they say it's the best in the country.
The division spans Matelot in the north to Rio Claro and Mayaro in the south. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The TTPS must present the warrant used as justification to raid Sat Maharaj's studios on June 13.
The company with a mandate to develop tourism in Trinidad is now under new leadership.
T&T's netballers are rueing their missed chances somewhat after competing at the Netball World Cup.
Efforts are being made by the Tobago House of Assembly to have a facility, with a focus on Men's Health.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription