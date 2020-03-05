Electronic Monitoring Devices are soon be on stream to assist with notifying the Gender Based Violence Unit of the TTPS of breaches occurring against Protection Orders as a means to help fight Gender Based Violence. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
