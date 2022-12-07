The Police Social and Welfare Association dismisses any notion that it has "sold out" by accepting the CPO's four percent wage increase offer which it had previously rejected. President of the Association Gideon Dickson tells us that the offer put before the police entails much more than a blanket four percent increase. However, the Association is not yet in a position to say whether the CPO will confirm its acceptance of the 4% despite the Association having indicated acceptance of the offer last week. Rynessa Cutting reports.

