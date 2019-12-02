The Police Service Social Welfare association is condemning a fatal shooting on Charlotte Street which claimed the life of one of their fellow officers and female civilian. According to reports, around 7 pm, two men were walking along Charlotte Street when they opened fire on a crowd of limers in an attempt to get at one target. Kejan haynes reports.

